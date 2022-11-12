Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 27.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 247,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,148,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 45.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter worth approximately $8,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,625 shares in the company, valued at $43,871,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

