Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dentgroup LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $71.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.76. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

