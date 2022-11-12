Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter worth about $1,948,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 632,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 1,248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 53,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Up 0.5 %

IGHG stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.