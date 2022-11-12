Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 474 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 632.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,220 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $88.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $109.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

