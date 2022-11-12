Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 579 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 605,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 85,167 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 141,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.