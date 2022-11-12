Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 647 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,008,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 87.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 723,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 336,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,773,000 after purchasing an additional 327,988 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after purchasing an additional 277,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,336,000 after purchasing an additional 222,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,708 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.40%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

