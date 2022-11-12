Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $30.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

