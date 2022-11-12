Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 231,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in First Solar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 427,857 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $29,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in First Solar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 32,974 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in First Solar by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,942 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. UBS Group upped their target price on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on First Solar from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

FSLR opened at $150.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $161.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.93 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $281,663. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

