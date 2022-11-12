Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 837.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 80,581 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,454,000. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 65,176 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 143,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 52,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IGE opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

