Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $88.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.57. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average of $76.78.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,372 shares of company stock worth $9,746,884. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

