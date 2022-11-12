Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,034 Shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:NUSI opened at $19.35 on Friday. Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42.

