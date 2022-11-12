Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of LQDH opened at $90.67 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.37 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.52.

