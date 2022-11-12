Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 17,601 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,601 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 76.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

AMJ stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426.

