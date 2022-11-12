Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,786 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Triumph Group worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $793.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.65. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.57 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

