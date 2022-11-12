Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,049 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,688,000 after acquiring an additional 210,260 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,744,000 after acquiring an additional 647,803 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,807,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,762,000 after acquiring an additional 176,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,139,000 after acquiring an additional 481,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

