Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 24,479 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 24,479 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $38,324,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 300,067 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.16.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.