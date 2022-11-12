Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 450 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after purchasing an additional 80,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sunoco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sunoco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 25.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 249,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Sunoco by 15.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 183,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Stock Down 0.7 %

SUN stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

