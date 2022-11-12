Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 744 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $82.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,647.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $453,213.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $453,213.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,182 shares of company stock worth $2,896,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.