Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 964 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,604,000 after acquiring an additional 314,679 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC opened at $77.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

