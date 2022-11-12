Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $525,000 Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 3.7 %

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $138.72.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

