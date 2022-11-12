Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $576,000 Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 225.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 460.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth $45,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Stock Up 32.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $34.94 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Doximity

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.94.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

