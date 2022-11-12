Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 50,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCSF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 3.6 %

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

Shares of BCSF opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $881.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.22. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.82%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.