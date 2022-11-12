Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Stellus Capital Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $2,368,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 219,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 69.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 0.6 %
SCM stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $272.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.22.
Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.