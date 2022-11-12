Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Stellus Capital Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $2,368,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 219,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 69.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCM stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $272.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

