Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aimia Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aimia in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aimia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Get Aimia alerts:

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Aimia from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Aimia Price Performance

TSE AIM opened at C$3.74 on Friday. Aimia has a one year low of C$3.29 and a one year high of C$6.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$315.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 21.19.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($32.00) million during the quarter.

About Aimia

(Get Rating)

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.