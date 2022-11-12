Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Galp Energia, SGPS’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($11.50) to €10.40 ($10.40) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.00 ($14.00) to €13.50 ($13.50) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.73.
Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 5.4 %
Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0822 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is currently -1,600.00%.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galp Energia, SGPS (GLPEY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.