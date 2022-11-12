Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Galp Energia, SGPS’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($11.50) to €10.40 ($10.40) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.00 ($14.00) to €13.50 ($13.50) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.00 and a beta of 0.71. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0822 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is currently -1,600.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

