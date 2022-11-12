Jefferies Financial Group Comments on OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $13.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

OMVJF opened at $44.61 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

