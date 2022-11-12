Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sesen Bio, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sesen Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Sesen Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sesen Bio in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,625 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 389,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 98,065 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 168,619 shares during the period. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.
