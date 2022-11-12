Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sesen Bio, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sesen Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Sesen Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sesen Bio in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Sesen Bio Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sesen Bio

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.54 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $110.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,625 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 389,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 98,065 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 168,619 shares during the period. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.