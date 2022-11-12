Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Beauty Health Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Beauty Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Beauty Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Beauty Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

SKIN opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. Beauty Health has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.70 million. Beauty Health had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 88.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $92,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $107,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

