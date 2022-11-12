Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Walker & Dunlop, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Walker & Dunlop’s current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WD. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $85.00 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.