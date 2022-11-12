Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) to Hold

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,583. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,583. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,750 shares of company stock worth $3,925,475. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

