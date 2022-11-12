Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $15.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,187,000 after buying an additional 133,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
