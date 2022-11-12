Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,898.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,898.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,650,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,737,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 954,175 shares of company stock worth $22,407,899. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

