Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.00

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and traded as low as $19.34. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 3,509 shares changing hands.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $81.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Dividend

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, NOW, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

