JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 90,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $862,679.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,441,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,606,686.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 90,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $862,679.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,441,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,606,686.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 304,750 shares of company stock worth $3,031,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $917.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

