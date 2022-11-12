JMP Securities Lowers Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $20.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

TSHA stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Insider Activity at Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $28,932.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,796.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 1,500,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,404. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $28,932.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,796.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth $129,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 186.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 76,224 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

