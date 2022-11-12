JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,585,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,277,000 after buying an additional 1,923,608 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $17,371,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,374,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,778,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,505,000 after buying an additional 147,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85.

