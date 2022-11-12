JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 220

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 220 ($2.53) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DLG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($2.88) to GBX 240 ($2.76) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.65) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.80) to GBX 215 ($2.48) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.20) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.06) to GBX 259 ($2.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 265.88 ($3.06).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 206.70 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.50. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 171.70 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 313.70 ($3.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 221.41.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.