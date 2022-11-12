JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) to Neutral

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vacasa from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Vacasa Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VCSA opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

Insider Activity

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $310.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vacasa will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $5,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,844,971 shares in the company, valued at $12,660,120.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

