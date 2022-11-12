JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 535

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 564 ($6.49) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 420 ($4.84) to GBX 510 ($5.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.22) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($5.99) to GBX 485 ($5.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.24) to GBX 480 ($5.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 520.57 ($5.99).

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of AV opened at GBX 438.40 ($5.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 341.92 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 606.58 ($6.98). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 417.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 416.38. The firm has a market cap of £12.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,374.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Aviva

In related news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 25,704 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £99,988.56 ($115,127.88). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,288 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £5,396.72 ($6,213.84). Also, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 25,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £99,988.56 ($115,127.88). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,992 shares of company stock valued at $17,018,528.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

