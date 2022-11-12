JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 535

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 564 ($6.49) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 420 ($4.84) to GBX 510 ($5.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.22) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($5.99) to GBX 485 ($5.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.24) to GBX 480 ($5.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 520.57 ($5.99).
Aviva Stock Performance
Shares of AV opened at GBX 438.40 ($5.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 341.92 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 606.58 ($6.98). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 417.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 416.38. The firm has a market cap of £12.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,374.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
