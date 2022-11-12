JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target to GBX 129

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 149 ($1.72) to GBX 129 ($1.49) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transport operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.72% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.84) to GBX 130 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 134.60 ($1.55).
FirstGroup Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of LON:FGP opened at GBX 95.05 ($1.09) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £713.11 million and a P/E ratio of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.79. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 83.75 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 145.66 ($1.68).
Insiders Place Their Bets
About FirstGroup
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.
