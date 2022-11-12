Kathryn E. Wengel Sells 16,410 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,135,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,230,000 after acquiring an additional 208,468 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $9,279,000. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 303.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,568 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

