Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Kellogg in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Kellogg’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on K. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

K stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock valued at $69,888,922. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,782,000 after buying an additional 173,266 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

