Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 200,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after acquiring an additional 173,266 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

