Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $676.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPRUY. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Kering from €715.00 ($715.00) to €690.00 ($690.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kering from €706.00 ($706.00) to €717.00 ($717.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kering from €670.00 ($670.00) to €690.00 ($690.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Kering from €900.00 ($900.00) to €610.00 ($610.00) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Kering from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $56.64 on Friday. Kering has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

