KeyCorp Comments on Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

VNOM stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $10,555,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,214,000 after purchasing an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 100.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 405,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 202,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 44.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $5,336,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $7,043,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,921,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,575,500. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.95%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

