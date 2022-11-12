KeyCorp Cuts TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $60.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TTGT. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Stock Performance

TechTarget stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

About TechTarget

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4,977.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.