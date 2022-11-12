KeyCorp Cuts TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $60.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TTGT. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.
TechTarget stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.77 and a beta of 0.99.
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
