KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $94.81. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.