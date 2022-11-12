KeyCorp Trims ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Target Price to $200.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICUI. Raymond James downgraded shares of ICU Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICU Medical stock opened at $165.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -106.13 and a beta of 0.54. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $251.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICU Medical Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in ICU Medical by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

