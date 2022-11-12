KeyCorp Trims ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Target Price to $200.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ICUI. Raymond James downgraded shares of ICU Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
ICU Medical stock opened at $165.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -106.13 and a beta of 0.54. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $251.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.
