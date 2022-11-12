Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KRG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -151.72%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

