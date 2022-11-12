Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,909.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,608 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $100.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.49. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

